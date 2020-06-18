40

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Momoland's JooE surprises fans with her changed visuals while experimenting with different makeup looks

Momoland's JooE surprised fans with a new look while experimenting with different makeup trends on Instagram. 

The popular idol star shared multiple shots of her happily posing in a black dress and piercing grey contacts. JooE received her fair share of praise and also confusion from netizens who noted her changed visuals, saying: 

"Who are you?"

"QUEEN"

"She looks like JooE?"

"Beautiful princess."

"Forreal. I didn't know this was JooE when I saw the picture at first."

What do you think of JooE's new looks? Which one do you like the most? 

두통이쟈냐

🕷🕸

kxk5,117 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

think before commenting this is the kind of DMs shes getting lately if you dont have anything nice to say just stay quiet

Iamalittledai5y162 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She looks lovely

