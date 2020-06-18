Momoland's JooE surprises fans with her changed visuals while experimenting with different makeup looks

Momoland's JooE surprised fans with a new look while experimenting with different makeup trends on Instagram.

The popular idol star shared multiple shots of her happily posing in a black dress and piercing grey contacts. JooE received her fair share of praise and also confusion from netizens who noted her changed visuals, saying:

"Who are you?"

"QUEEN"

"She looks like JooE?"

"Beautiful princess."

"Forreal. I didn't know this was JooE when I saw the picture at first."

What do you think of JooE's new looks? Which one do you like the most?