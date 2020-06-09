Singer Yang Joon Il denies rumors of secret daughter, divorce, and remarriage

Singer Yang Joon Il has denied rumors of a divorce and remarriage.



Rumors state Yang Joon Il has a secret daughter from his first marriage, and his ex-wife and child are allegedly living in Guam. Though the post was written online this past March, it only recently began gaining steam. He is currently married, and he and his family lived in America before he appeared on 'Two Yoo Project Sugar Man'.



On June 9, the singer's label denied the rumors, stating, "It's completely untrue. We saw the post this spring after a fan sent it in. At the time, we were going to take legal action, but the comment was deleted, so we decided there would be no problem. We're currently considering how to deal with it."



In other news, Yang Joon Il opened up his official YouTube channel this past February.

