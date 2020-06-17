Netizens think TWICE's Tzuyu and BTS's V could be siblings after seeing their top visuals together in group photos

Netizens think BTS's V and TWICE's Tzuyu could be mistaken as siblings due to their stunning visuals.

A recently popular community post showed the two gorgeous idols next to each other in a group photo taken at an awards ceremony. Netizens are amazed at how both idols manage to shine in a crowd of their colleagues, leading to many netizens saying that the two could be siblings due to their matching visuals. Comments include:





"Rather than link them as a couple, they look like a pair of elegant siblings."

"Their outfits are great but they're so good looking that you can only look at their faces."

"If Tzuyu was a man she'd be so good looking as well."

"This is insane."

"They both have really distinct but similar facial features."

What do you think?

