Which idol stars topped the list of 'TMI News' best and worst cooks?

'TMI News' revealed their list of best and worst idol star cooks.



On the May 27th episode, Seventeen's Mingyu ranked in at #1 on the list of best idol cooks. On top of his good looks and talent, Mingyu is known for being the cleanliest member of the group as well as the official "mom" of Seventeen. After only one call to Dino's parents who run a Chinese restaurant, Mingyu was able to master a noodle dish to feed his members. He also surprised viewers of a reality show when he made his own fried chicken.



As for the worst idol cook, NU'EST's Ren came out as #1. His fellow NU'EST members were shocked to see Ren trying to squeeze a bell pepper over salad and making a confusing fried rice.



Are you surprised that Mingyu and Ren came out on top? Check out the segment videos above and below!