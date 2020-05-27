Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In talks about failure to pass 'Goo Hara Law'

Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In opened up about the failure to pass the 'Goo Hara Law'.



After the death of Hara, Goo Ho In attempted to submit the 'Goo Hara Law' to legislation, which would change the way assets are acquired by absent parents when their unmarried children pass away. As of now, Hara and Goo Ho In's mother, who was not in their lives since the former KARA member was 9 years old, is entitled to half of her inheritance.



On the May 27th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Hara's brother opened up about his feelings on the National Assembly's Legislative and Judicial Committee not passing the 'Goo Hara Law' for the reason that "additional judgment is required." He expressed, "I felt miserable and bitter because it didn't go through."



On their biological mother's demands for the inheritance, Goo Ho In said, "At first, it was absurd. It's unacceptable that someone who didn't even know how my younger sister lived wore the traditional funeral garb and greeted visitors [at the funeral]." He added, "My younger sister and I only have vague memories of our biological mother. I didn't know she would make a request when she hasn't even done anything for Hara. There were times that I thought that I wanted to die."

