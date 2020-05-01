Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Bo Ra, & Pyo Ye Jin to appear on 'Busted' season 3

According to reports on May 1, SF9's Rowoon and actresses Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Bo Ra, and Pyo Ye Jin have wrapped up filming for 'Netflix' original K-variety series, 'Busted' season 3!

As fans of the 'Busted' series know, the variety program calls for various cameo appearances from actors, actresses, and even musicians to act out different crime settings each episode. Reports say that Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Bo Ra, and Pyo Ye Jin took part as cameo stars of 'Busted' season 3 during a recording back on April 24, working with the show's cast members including Yoo Jae Suk, Park Min Young, Lee Kwang Soo, EXO's Sehun, and more.

Meanwhile, 'Busted' season 3 is expected to return brand new some time in the latter half of 2020!