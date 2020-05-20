TOMORROW x TOGETHER name the scariest movies they've seen + fight over the #1 visual title on 'TMI News'

On April 20, rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER appeared as guests on Mnet's 'TMI News'!

First up on this episode, the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members each introduced themselves with charming points like aegyo, dance, bright energy, etc. Then, the MCs asked the members to clarify rumors they heard that the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members were huge braggarts when it came to their own visuals!

The members each took turns naming which member was the best visual in their own opinion, and each one named himself without fail, causing laughter. Later, the boys and the 'TMI News' MCs brought up the topic of scary movies. Taehyun raised his hand when asked, "Is anyone bad at watching scary movies?", reasoning, "I'm not good at watching scary movies. I don't enjoy them."

On the other hand, Yeonjun and Beomgyu raised their hands at the question, "Who's good at watching scary movies?". What are some of the scariest movies Yeonjun and Bymgyu have seen, since they're scary movie fanatics? Yeonjun said, "I was actually really afraid of 'The Mimic' (2017). It was unexpectedly scary. I heard that it was just a thriller so I turned it on thinking I'd watch it comfortably, but I ended up jumping multiple times."

Bumgyu stressed that he was not afraid of unrealistic scary movies, like 'Annabell'. Instead, he named 'The Wailing' (2016), specifying, "I wasn't as scared of the evil creature in 'The Wailing', but I thought it was scary when the little girl started screaming. It was too realistic."