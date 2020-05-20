4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

NU'EST's 'I'm In Trouble' is the #1 song on this week's 'Show Champion'

On April 20, MBC M's 'Show Champion' aired a special episode featuring a medley of memorable performances this year so far. For this week, the winner of the #1 trophy went to NU'EST with their comeback track "I'm In Trouble"!

Greeting fans with a thank you video message, NU'EST stated, "We received this #1 trophy and we are so happy. It is our first trophy after our return with 'I'm In Trouble', so we are especially thankful. It is a priceless award, and it belongs to L.O.V.Es. We always receive so much strength during our promotions because of L.O.V.Es. Once again, thank you."

Congratulations, NU'EST!

So proud of them! They went through so much over the entirety of their career, and they're finally getting the recognition and success that they deserve. I hope they keep on going forward.

