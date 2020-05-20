NU'EST's 'I'm In Trouble' is the #1 song on this week's 'Show Champion'

On April 20, MBC M's 'Show Champion' aired a special episode featuring a medley of memorable performances this year so far. For this week, the winner of the #1 trophy went to NU'EST with their comeback track "I'm In Trouble"!

Greeting fans with a thank you video message, NU'EST stated, "We received this #1 trophy and we are so happy. It is our first trophy after our return with 'I'm In Trouble', so we are especially thankful. It is a priceless award, and it belongs to L.O.V.Es. We always receive so much strength during our promotions because of L.O.V.Es. Once again, thank you."

Congratulations, NU'EST!

