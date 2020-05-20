NCT 127 surpass their first 1M mark in album sales with their 2nd full album + repackaged album

According to SM Entertainment on May 21, NCT 127 have hit their first 1 million mark in album sales since their debut, after their latest comeback with the repackaged version of their 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round'!

First, NCT 127's 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone', released back on March 6, has recorded a total of 817,666 copies sold as of May 20. Then, the group's 2nd full repackaged album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' has recorded a total of 400,987 copies sold as of May 20. Combined, NCT 127 have recorded a total of 1,218,653 copies in album sales, surpassing their first ever million-mark.

Congratulations to NCT 127 and NCTzens! Fans can catch the boy group's first comeback stage with their repackaged album title track "Punch" this weekend, airing on KBS2's 'Music Bank'!

