IU donates 100 million KRW to youth charity Green Umbrella to commemorate Children's Day

IU has donated 100 million KRW (approximately $81,510 USD) to commemorate Children's Day.



The donation was made out to youth charity Green Umbrella, with the money to be used to cover education expenses for children from low-income families and children who are being raised by their grandparents.



IU began supporting Green Umbrella back in 2015 and has since been making regular donations to it, with media sources saying she has donated to Green Umbrella a total of 11 times now. In total, she has donated 820 million KRW (approximately $669,000 USD).



Meanwhile, IU is a well-known 'donation fairy' who was named one of Asia's 2019 Heroes of Philantrophy by Forbes.



