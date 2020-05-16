REDSQUARE drops M/V teaser for debut title track "Colorfull"

REDSQUARE is gearing up for the group's debut!

On May 17 at midnight KST, the upcoming girl group has revealed the teaser video for the title track "Colorfull". Their debut single album 'Prequel' is set to release on May 19 at 12 PM KST.

The group consists of former Good Day members: Green (Genie), Chaea (Cherry), Ari (Nayoon), and Bomin. Lina, the main vocal of the group, has also debuted previously as the solo singer Blenn.

Check out the M/V teaser above. Are you excited for their debut?