NU'EST show off their suave moves in 'I'm In Trouble' choreography video

NU'EST has dropped their choreography video for "I'm In Trouble".

The video shows the members dressed in their casual wear, but even when they're not dressed in their stage outfits, the members look amazing doing the choreography.



"I'm In Trouble" is the title track off their 8th mini-album 'The Nocturne.' The song is a sleek, bass-driven dance track rounded out by the members' trademark sophisticated vocal sound. The lyrics deal with admitting that someone you are attracted to is driving you crazy, but you want to keep it a secret from yourself.



Check out the video above.