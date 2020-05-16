5

NU'EST show off their suave moves in 'I'm In Trouble' choreography video

NU'EST has dropped their choreography video for "I'm In Trouble".

The video shows the members dressed in their casual wear, but even when they're not dressed in their stage outfits, the members look amazing doing the choreography.

"I'm In Trouble" is the title track off their 8th mini-album 'The Nocturne.' The song is a sleek, bass-driven dance track rounded out by the members' trademark sophisticated vocal sound. The lyrics deal with admitting that someone you are attracted to is driving you crazy, but you want to keep it a secret from yourself.

vickyzhaolu239 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

wow! i like it!

the song so cool

the choreo so cool

they so talented boys!

good job!

thealigirl84,214 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

JR's always been hot but i'm feeling it strongly this comeback

