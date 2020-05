Yubin has dropped her colorful album cover for "ME TIME".

"ME TIME" is Yubin's first single in 7 months. The song is meant to offer comfort to people who can only say 'yup' because they feel awkward saying 'yes'. It starts with a marimba source and has a piano theme in the hook.

Her cute album cover is below. She'll be back on the 21st at 6PM KST.