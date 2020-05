Golden Child's Y is the next one up for Woollim Entertainment's 'The LIVE' series.



Instead of covering someone else's song, Y sang "Fantasia", his solo song from Golden Child's first album 'Re-boot'. He'd performed the song for the first time during Golden Child's first concert, and this is his first time showing a video performance for it. He explained that he wanted to sing the song for fans who weren't able to make it to the concert.



Check out the clip above.