Red Velvet will be releasing a concert photobook.

The girls held 'La Rouge' last year on November 23rd and 24th at the Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium. The photobook will show moments from that concert, including the waiting room, the backstage area, and rehearsal. It also includes honest interviews from the members and the cuts that the Red Velvet members chose themselves as the best images.

The photobook will be available online from May 22nd to May 31st.