DAY6 is ready for their comeback and has released an album sampler for their upcoming release 'Book of Us: The Demon'.



On May 10 at midnight KST, the talented idol band gave a sneak peek at their upcoming album by revealing an album sampler. DAY6, coming back with another musical gem, has 8 songs total for their impending release, including an English version of their title track "Zombie".



Check out the video above and stay tuned for their comeback on May 11!