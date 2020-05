VIXX's Ken is gearing up for his solo debut and released a lyric teaser image for his title track "10 more minutes with you" (literally translated).



In the lyric teaser image revealed on May 10 at midnight KST, Ken says "The day I ran hard to spend 10 more minutes with you, running out of breath and hugging you tightly." The talented idol's first mini-album 'Greeting' is set to release on May 20 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Ken's debut!