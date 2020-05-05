SHINee's Taemin to greet fans during his daily life via his very own 'TAEM Log 6v6'

SHINee's Taemin is coming soon with his very own v-log series, 'TAEM Log 6v6'!

The first episode of Taemin's 'TAEM Log 6v6' premieres this May 6 at 6 PM KST via SHINee's official SNS platforms, then at 7 PM KST via YouTube and Naver TV. Afterward, new episodes will be posted every Wednesday nights.



The short-form v-log series will feature various sides of Taemin during his everyday life, as well as behind-the-scenes moments from SuperM's recent online concert 'Beyond The Future'!



Make sure to catch 'TAEM Log 6v6', premiering later in a few hours!

