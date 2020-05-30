Viewers rave over the excellent CGI effects in JTBC drama 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'

Viewers are raving about the CGI effects of JTBC's latest Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'!

Starring Hwang Jung Eum, BTOB's Sungjae, Choi Won Young, and more, 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' is an oriental fantasy series revolves around a tough, hardheaded owner of a magical food cart, and her pure-hearted, young part-time server, as they travel inside the dreams of their customers to help them overcome their anger against the world.

Being a fantasy-series about traveling into people's dreams, the drama is bound to have a lot of CGI effects! And so far, it looks like viewers are more than content with the "mystical" scenes!

Comments included, "Whoa the face changing thing is totally daebak", "I'm super impressed with the CG so far, and the drama is good too", "The CG is daebak and the production quality overall is pretty stellar. I'm gonna wait until there are more episodes out so I can binge it TT", "These days I wait for this to air every week", "The first episode is a little slow but it's really good from episode 2, and the CG, the story, the comedy, everything is good TT", and more!

JTBC's 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 PM KST!