Big Hit Entertainment responds to reports of BTS's Japanese comeback this summer

On April 8, a representative of Big Hit Entertainment responded to media outlets regarding BTS's rumored Japanese comeback, reported for this July.

The Big Hit rep curtly stated, "We will notify you of new album release schedules after all dates are confirmed."

According to earlier media outlet reports, BTS are allegedly planning to release a new album in Japan in July prior to kicking off the Japanese leg of their world tour. Reports say that the upcoming album will contain new Japanese exclusive tracks, as well as the Japanese version of "ON" and their Japanese drama OST "Stay Gold".

Furthermore, the reports claimed that as of now, BTS plan to kick off the Japanese leg of their 2020 world tour in Fukuoka on June 28, before moving on to Osaka in July, Saitama in August, and Tokyo in September. However, the above tour plans are subject to change due to the unpredictable COVID19 situation.

If true, this will mark BTS's first new album release in Japan in approximately a year, since 'Lights/Boy With Luv'.

