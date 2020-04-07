7

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

(G)I-DLE's 3rd mini album 'I Trust' tops iTunes album charts in 35 countries after release

AKP STAFF

According to Cube Entertainment on April 8, (G)I-DLE's 3rd mini album 'I Trust' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 35 countries after release!

Shortly after its global release back on April 6, (G)I-DLE's 'I Trust' topped iTunes album charts in countries such as Canada, Thailand, Turkey, Finland, The Philippines, Austria, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, New Zealand, and more. 

Furthermore, immediately after release back on April 6, (G)I-DLE's comeback title track "Oh My God" rose to the #1 spot on various domestic music charts including Bugs, Genie, and Naver Music. Congratulations, (G)I-DLE!

  1. (G)I-DLE
3 715 Share 50% Upvoted

0

LoveKpopfromAust1,486 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Nice to see they are doing well both internationally and domestically. Good going (G)-Idle!

Share

0

srideout91599 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

I’m still trying to get into the song.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND