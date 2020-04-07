(G)I-DLE's 3rd mini album 'I Trust' tops iTunes album charts in 35 countries after release

According to Cube Entertainment on April 8, (G)I-DLE's 3rd mini album 'I Trust' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 35 countries after release!

Shortly after its global release back on April 6, (G)I-DLE's 'I Trust' topped iTunes album charts in countries such as Canada, Thailand, Turkey, Finland, The Philippines, Austria, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, New Zealand, and more.

Furthermore, immediately after release back on April 6, (G)I-DLE's comeback title track "Oh My God" rose to the #1 spot on various domestic music charts including Bugs, Genie, and Naver Music. Congratulations, (G)I-DLE!