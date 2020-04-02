Ong Seong Wu talks about his experience as a hair model in high school

Ong Seong Wu opened up about his experience as a hair model in high school.



On the April 2nd broadcast of 'Lee Joon's Young Street', Ong Seong Wu discussed the different part-time jobs he had in high school, saying, "I never did one for long, but when I did work a part-time job, I didn't do a regular one. I modeled or did hair modeling or worked at a shopping mall. I started because I wanted to experience other things."



He continued on modeling, "I've done it since high school. Modeling offers came in from acquaintances, and I wanted to leave pretty photos. I wanted to leave photos that made me smile when I looked at them later, but there are a lot that were incredibly embarrassing as well."





As for his strangest modeling job, Ong Seong Wu said it was working as a hair model. He expressed, "I was a hair model for a salon, but there was no pay for that. At the time, they cut my hair or did styling for me for free. If I had an audition or something important, I went to that hair shop."





In other news, Ong Seong Wu recently released his first mini album 'LAYERS' and title song "Gravity".

