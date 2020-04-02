TWICE make it into Forbes magazine's '30 Under 30 Asia List' as only K-pop group

TWICE have made it into Forbes magazine's '30 Under 30 Asia List'!



Forbes highlights "young entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers who are changing the world" in yearly lists, and TWICE are the only K-pop group to make it into the American business magazine's '30 Under 30 Asia List.' The JYP Entertainment girl group is joined by Korean celebrities like 'Parasite' actress Park So Dam and pro gamer Kim Se Yeon also known as "Geguri."



The magazine wrote on TWICE:



"Formed by top South Korean entertainment agency JYP Entertainment through a reality show in 2015, TWICE has been one of the most popular K-Pop girl groups in recent years. In 2019, the nine-member group, which includes three from Japan and one from Taiwan, was named Best Female Group at the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'.



Also in 2019, TWICE scored their second No.1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with 'Feel Special', which has 188 million views on YouTube. One of their most popular songs is 'TT', which has over 507 million views on YouTube since its release in 2016."



Congratulations to TWICE! Check out Forbes' full '30 Under 30 Asia List' here.