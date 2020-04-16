Watch the first main trailer for 'Netflix' original drama series 'Extracurricular' starring Kim Dong Hee, Jung Da Bin, & more

Upcoming new 'Netflix' original K-drama series 'Extracurricular' has released a fast-paced main trailer ahead of hits premiere, zooming in on two high schoolers who walk down an irreversible path of dangerous crimes.

In 'Extracurricular', rising actor Kim Dong Hee takes on his first male lead role in a drama series as Ji Soo. He's an ordinary and quiet high school student on the outside, but once he leaves school, his hands are dirty carrying out unimaginable crimes.

Actress Park Joo Hyun appears as a rich and popular student named Guy Ri, constantly suffering from her own parents' oppression. One day, Gyul Ri becomes involved in one of Ji Soo's crimes, unlocking bigger dangers.



Here, the school's baddest bullies Min Hee (played by Jung Da Bin) and Ki Tae (played by Nam Yoon Soo) also get involved until four young high schoolers end up as four treacherous criminals. Also starring veteran actors Choi Min Soo, Park Ho San, etc, 'Netflix' original series 'Extracurricular' premieres worldwide this April 29!

