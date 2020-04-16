Sechskies's Jang Su Won & Kwon Hyun Bin wish WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon a safe mandatory service

On April 16, Sechskies member Jang Su Won took to his Instagram to wish his YG Entertainment labelmate and hoobae, WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon a safe time during his mandatory service.

Jang Su Won wrote, "Our Seung Hoon-ie, be safe and come back healthy." In his photo, Jang Su Won poses for a selca with Lee Seung Hoon as well as singer/actor Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINII).

Meanwhile on April 16, WINNER member Lee Seung Hoon enlisted quietly to begin his 4-week basic training at the Nonsan new recruit training center. After his training, Lee Seung Hoon will carry out the rest of his mandatory duties as a public service worker.

Back on April 2, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo became the first member of the boy group to enlist for his mandatory service, followed closely behind by Lee Seung Hoon today.

