Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Kang Daniel shows you how to be the coolest, trendiest person at home on the cover of 'Grazia'

Solo artist Kang Daniel is the featured cover model for the May issue of 'Grazia' magazine, where he posed under the relevant theme of 'Staying At Home'!

As you can see in his two unique cover cuts as well as some of his chic preview cuts below, Kang Daniel has no trouble dressing and acting like the coolest, trendiest person during quarantine, pulling off edgy denim on denim styles, bold patterns, and more. To pass the time at home, Kang Daniel can be seen enjoying some sunlight through a window, doing laundry, reading, etc. 

Kang Daniel's full interview and pictorial can be found in next month's 'Grazia'. 

Jollybehappy339 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

So handsome 🤩

-1

nunyabsnss2,188 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

He's looking so so gorgeous, especially in that orange sweater and the pic of him doing laundry. Just wow😍

