Veteran ballad singer Shin Seung Hoon reveals dramatic MV for 'Like the First Goodbye'

Veteran ballad singer Shin Seung Hoon has released his music video for "Like the First Goodbye".



The MV for the classic ballad follows a young man, who's still stuck in memories of an ex-girlfriend. "Like the First Goodbye", composed by Shin Seung Hoon himself, is a track from his 30th anniversary special album 'My Personas', and it's about being unable to forget someone from your past.



Watch Shin Seung Hoon's "Like the First Goodbye" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.