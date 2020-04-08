Woo Ji Yoon's contract with Shofar Music comes to an end shortly after she leaves Bolbbalgan4

Woo Ji Yoon's contract with Shofar Music has come to an end shortly after she left Bolbbalgan4.



Shofar Music announced last week Woo Ji Yoon would be leaving the duo, and Ahn Ji Young will be continuing on solo as Bolbbalgan4. On April 8, the label further confirmed Woo Ji Yoon's exclusive contract has also come to an end.



Fans are curious where Woo Ji Yoon will be taking her music career next. She previously expressed in a handwritten letter, "I've been thinking seriously about my future career, and before it's too late for me, I felt it was the time to challenge myself to something new." Her former groupmate Ahn Ji Young also wrote, "I'm sad about Woo Ji Yoon's decision, but as a friend, I'll cheer her on."



Bolbbalgan4 will be making a comeback as one member this May.