N.Flying brought flowers to the stage on 'Immortal Song'.



For the April 4th special dedicated to Joo Hyun Mi, N.Flying covered the legendary singer's 1944 hit song "Ye Lai Xiang". The band said before their performance, "While we practiced, we thought of how people will be experiencing the warm wind of spring, and they'll be able to feel that through the song."



N.Flying took the classic, beautiful ballad and transformed it into a tender rock ballad, but they weren't able to beat Song Ga In's winning streak. In the end, trot singer Song Ga In took the final win for part 1 of the Joo Hyun Mi special.



Watch N.Flying's performance above and their interview below!

