K-Pop groups with the most fan-bought Seoul subway billboards in 2019

One way K-Pop fans like to express their love towards artists is through advertisements in Korean subway stations. It’s not uncommon to see billboards celebrating idols in stations nowadays. Seoul Metro recently revealed the top idol groups who had the most fan-bought advertisements in 2019.

Check out the list below!

1. BTS - 227 ads

2. EXO - 165 ads

3. Wanna One - 159 ads

4. NCT - 127 ads

5. NU’EST - 44 ads

6. SEVENTEEN - 41 ads

7. IZ*ONE and Super Junior - 40 ads (Tie)

8. TWICE and BLACKPINK - 22 ads (Tie)

In addition, BTS’ Jungkook came in first place as the idol with the most individual billboards, with 46 ads. Following Jungkook was EXO’s Baekhyun with 35 ads and BTS’ V with 31 ads.