32

15

Original Content
Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

K-Pop groups with the most fan-bought Seoul subway billboards in 2019

AKP STAFF

One way K-Pop fans like to express their love towards artists is through advertisements in Korean subway stations. It’s not uncommon to see billboards celebrating idols in stations nowadays. Seoul Metro recently revealed the top idol groups who had the most fan-bought advertisements in 2019. 

Check out the list below!

1. BTS - 227 ads

2. EXO - 165 ads

3. Wanna One - 159 ads

4. NCT - 127 ads

5. NU’EST - 44 ads

6. SEVENTEEN - 41 ads

7. IZ*ONE and Super Junior - 40 ads (Tie)

﻿﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿

8. TWICE and BLACKPINK - 22 ads (Tie)

In addition, BTS’ Jungkook came in first place as the idol with the most individual billboards, with 46 ads. Following Jungkook was EXO’s Baekhyun with 35 ads and BTS’ V with 31 ads.

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. EXO
  4. IZ*ONE
  5. NCT
  6. NU'EST
  7. Seventeen
  8. Super Junior
  9. TWICE
  10. Wanna One
5 2,172 Share 68% Upvoted

0

vxntage272 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

nct- 127 ads lmfaooo

Share

-1

gookr715 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

imagine having that kind of money.....ooooof cant relate

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK featured on Lady Gaga's upcoming album
9 hours ago   59   21,912

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND