Mnet's new hip-hop reality 'Good Girl' reveals full cast lineup including CLC's Yeeun, KARD's Jiwoo, Jamie, & more

Mnet's upcoming new female hip-hop reality series 'Good Girl: Who Robbed the Broadcasting Station?' has unveiled its full cast lineup!

Previously, 'Good Girl' garnered attention as it was confirmed that Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon and power solo vocalist Ailee would be leading the show's lineup. The upcoming reality series is a team competition program, where 10 female cast members form the 'Good Girl' team and face off against the broadcasting station, a.k.a Mnet. Each episode, the 'Good Girl' team competes in new, unique missions involving various guest opponents.

Joining Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon and Ailee in the 'Good Girl' cast are: Cheetah, Jamie (Park Ji Min), CLC's Yeeun, KARD's Jiwoo, SLEEQ, Yunhway, Queen Wasabi, and Lee Young Ji!



At first glance, the notable musicians in this lineup include 1st place winners of various top competition programs, such as 'Unpretty Rapstar' season 1 winner Cheetah, 'K-Pop Star' season 1 winner Jamie, as well as the team's maknae, 'School Rapper' season 2 winner Lee Young Ji!

Underground hip-hop artists seeking to leave a strong impression on viewers through 'Good Girl' include Yunhway of 'Show Me The Money' season 8, self-titled "Feminist" rapper SLEEQ, and rising underground rapper Queen Wasabi.

Are you excited for the premiere of Mnet's 'Good Girl', coming this May 14 at 9:30 PM KST?