HB Entertainment claims the court has ordered Goo Hye Sun to pay damages for early termination of her contract

On April 29, HB Entertainment released an official press statement announcing that their exclusive contract with actress Goo Hye Sun (36) has come to an end.

Previously, after filing for divorce with her husband Ahn Jae Hyun (33), Goo Hye Sun also filed to nullify her exclusive contract with HB Entertainment, also Ahn Jae Hyun's agency.

According to HB Entertainment, "Back on September 11, 2019, Goo Hye Sung filed to terminate her exclusive contract with our agency. In response, HB Entertainment filed a counter lawsuit due to our loss of loyalty in Goo Hye Sun, as well as her actions which violate her exclusive contract rights."

The label continued, "On April 21, 2020, the court did not approve of Goo Hye Sun's reasons to justify her request for early termination of her contract. Furthermore, the contract was terminated and the case came to an end with the court ordering Goo Hye Sun to pay HB Entertainment in specified damages."

Also on this day, Goo Hye Sun's side updated her profile information on various search engines as housed under 'Goo Hye Sun Film'. Then, after sharing some new profile photos via SNS, Goo Hye Sun curtly commented in reference to HB Entertainment's official statement, "There were parts of the case involving missing or omitted information, so I am considering filing for an appeal. Please don't worry."

Finally, Goo Hye Sun's legal representative also spoke up some time afterward to refute HB Entertainment's claims on April 29. According to Goo Hye Sun's side, "Goo Hye Sun's former agency claims that mediation regarding their exclusive contract came to an end with the court ordering Goo Hye Sun to pay damages, but this is not true... Goo Hye Sun's former agency previously filed a counter lawsuit demanding an unbelievable amount, approximately 330 million KRW, in damages; however, the court has denied this demand. Goo Hye Sun was ordered to pay her former agency a small fee in damages amounting to 35 million KRW, only due to HB Entertainment's internal issues." Goo Hye Sun's legal representative is currently preparing to file an appeal against HB Entertainment regarding the ongoing dispute.

