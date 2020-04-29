INFINITE's Sunggyu wears a guilty(?) expression while his label hoobaes Lovelyz, Golden Child, & Rocket Punch talk about their dating ban

On the April 29 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Korean Foreigners', Woollim Entertainment family members including INFINITE's Sunggyu, Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo, Golden Child's Jangjun, and Rocket Punch's Sohee and Juri appeared as guest panelists!

After introducing the guest panelists, MC Kim Yong Man asked INFINITE's Sunggyu, "You're the oldest sunbae on this panel, and I heard that you even have private meetings with the CEO?"

Sunggyu honestly answered, "I was with the company for the longest amount of years right after the CEO, the COO, and the chairman of the board. So if there are suggestions or ideas to talk about, or when it comes to planning and such, yes, I meet with the CEO privately and we have discussions over drinks." He added on, "I'd say I'm on the same level in the company as the administrative director."



MC Kim Yong Man then asked the guest panelists about some of their "bans" or "restrictions", being idols! Lee Mi Joo revealed that she was originally banned from "answering too truthfully", while Jangjun explained that he was banned from "working out too much, because one time I just wanted to work out and ended up getting too into it, ripping our stage outfits."

Rocket Punch's Sohee shared, "We are still rookies who only debuted recently, so we are banned from dating." Here, Lee Mi Joo chimed in with, "[Lovelyz] are still banned from dating too." Jangjun also smiled and answered properly, "I only love my mother and my sister."

However, MC Kim Yong Man noticed that Sunggyu seemed to be wearing a rather guilty(?) expression during this chat about dating bans! The MC pointed at him and asked, "What about you, Mr. administrative director?" Sunggyu answered stoically, "I am also still banned from dating."