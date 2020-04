Kim Chung Ha's latest teaser for pre-release track "Stay Tonight" shows that she's full of sparkle.

The newest video teaser shows a charismatic yet sophisticated side to Chung Ha as she twirls and dances while adorned with glitter and all things shiny. The song gives off house inspired electronic dance vibes that are bound to get fans grooving to the beat.

"Stay Tonight" drops on April 27th.