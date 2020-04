TXT treated their fans to a beautiful rendition of Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" on Soundcloud.

The beautiful ballad rendition of the popular American breakup song showcased the members' smooth voices. The group has also recently announced that they will be making their long-awaited comeback in May, making this cover a special treat for fans who are excited to see more of the group.

Stay tuned for more news on TXT's comeback!