Lee Bo Young, Yoo Ji Tae, GOT7's Jinyoung, & Jeon So Ni bring you to tears with a tragic first love story for 'When My Love Blooms'

tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun romance series 'When My Love Blooms' (also known as 'The Most Beautiful Moment Of My Life') has released a heartbreaking preview clip ahead of its premiere later this month, leaving viewers in tears already.

'When My Love Blooms' tells the story of a man and a woman who encountered first love with each other in their youth, but who were unable to fulfill their love until the end. Years later, they meet as adults and look back on their pasts.

In the trailer, actor Yoo Ji Tae and actress Lee Bo Young appear as the adult versions of the main characters, Jae Hyun and Ji Soo. A quick flashback to the past shows Jae Hyun and Ji Soo portrayed during their college years by GOT7's Jinyoung and Jeon So Ni, young lovers full of passion and enthusiasm.

To find out why Jae Hyun and Ji Soo's first love failed to last, you'll have to tune in to the premiere of 'When My Love Blooms' this April 25 at 9 PM KST!

