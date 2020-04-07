Golden Child's Jangjun is ready to show viewers how funny he is in teaser for his 'Dingo' solo web series, 'Jangstar'

'Dingo' has released an exclusive teaser for their brand new web reality series, 'Jangstar' starring Golden Child's Jangjun!



This will mark the Golden Child member's first ever time starring in his very own, solo web series. In the first teaser for 'Jangstar' above, Jangjun enjoys a fancy glass of milk as he addresses viewers full of arrogance and ego. However, despite his bigheaded attitude, the camera zeros in on Jangjun's worn-out sweat pants, messily rolled up socks, etc.

Jangjun's upcoming solo web series in partnership with 'Dingo' is set to premiere this April 9 at 7 PM KST, and every Thursday nights afterward!

