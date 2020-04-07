AOMG artists to hold 'AOMG Quarantine Nonstop Live' to benefit families affected by COVID19

Hip-hop label AOMG will be holding an online show titled 'AOMG Quarantine Nonstop Live' this April 12, in order to promote healthy "social distancing" to music fans and also benefit families struggling from the aftermaths of COVID19.





The upcoming live stream will take place nonstop all day on April 12 via AOMG's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The broadcast will not only feature AOMG artists, but also friends of various AOMG artists.

Meanwhile, AOMG is home to musicians such as Jay Park, Simon D, LOCO, GRAY, Code Kunst, Hoody, ELO, Woo Won Jae, Sogumm, Punchnello, etc. Will you be tuning in to 'AOMG Quarantine Nonstop Live' this weekend?

