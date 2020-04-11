16

Netizens talk about how TVXQ's Changmin never ages

Netizens are wondering how TVXQ's Changmin has kept his youthful, sophisticated looks over a career spanning more than a decade. 

On April 11, a fan of SF9's Chani tweeted couple pictures of him as a child and him as an idol with TVXQ's Changmin. After the tweet gained attention, an anonymous user on a popular online community posted this tweet which also garnered traction. Interestingly, netizens are commenting they are more surprised by how Changmin did not age at all over the past decade. 

Some of the comments include: "The former picture is from 2007.. how did he not age at all over the past 13 years?", "Okay I guess I'm the only one that got old. Or is he a glitch in the matrix?" , "This is a solid proof that Changmin is actually a vampire." 


What do you think?

  1. SF9
  2. Chani
  3. TVXQ
  4. Changmin
