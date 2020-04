MONSTA X's Kihyun will be singing an OST for KBS 2TV's Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Welcome'.



It's been two years since he last sung an OST, but Kihyun has a lot of OSTs under his belt. The song he'll be singing is called "Spring Again" and is the 7th song in the OST. The teaser for the song will drop at 6PM later today, and the video will include the highlight of the song as well as drama making scenes.

The full song will drop at 6PM KST on the 9th.