P.O. & Song Min Ho team up with Zico, Kyuhyun, Lee Soo Geun, WINNER, and more for a fashion fight in 'Mapo Fashionista'

On the April 17 broadcast of tvN's 'Mapo Fashionista', Block B's P.O. and WINNER's Song Min Ho decided to call up some of their most fashionable friends for a fashion fight!

Song Min Ho's team consisted of fashionistas from different music genres including Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Code Kunst, WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon, and Kang Seung Yoon. P.O's team was made up of individuals from a diversity of careers, including Zico, actor Park Gun Il, Lee Soo Geun, as well as an actual fashion brand founder, Kim Jun Hyun.

First, team Song Min Ho's first fashionista Kyuhyun went up against team P.O's Zico. The winner of the fashion battle was decided by conducting an SNS poll for 5 minutes, with the fashionistas' faces blocked out to ensure equal judging.

Ultimately, SNS users voted for Zico as the more fashionable star against Kyuhyun! Next up, team Song Min Ho's Lee Seung Hoon faced off against team P.O's Lee Soo Geun, with Lee Soo Geun sporting a traditional hanbok! According to SNS users, Lee Soo Geun's hanbok was slightly more fashionable than Lee Seung Hoon's daily look, bringing a second victory for team P.O.

With two wins for team P.O. and only two competitors remaining for both teams, which team claimed the final victory for 'Mapo Fashionista's fashionable friends showdown? Watch this week's full episodes, below!