Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

P.O. & Song Min Ho team up with Zico, Kyuhyun, Lee Soo Geun, WINNER, and more for a fashion fight in 'Mapo Fashionista'

On the April 17 broadcast of tvN's 'Mapo Fashionista', Block B's P.O. and WINNER's Song Min Ho decided to call up some of their most fashionable friends for a fashion fight!

Song Min Ho's team consisted of fashionistas from different music genres including Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Code Kunst, WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon, and Kang Seung Yoon. P.O's team was made up of individuals from a diversity of careers, including Zico, actor Park Gun Il, Lee Soo Geun, as well as an actual fashion brand founder, Kim Jun Hyun

First, team Song Min Ho's first fashionista Kyuhyun went up against team P.O's Zico. The winner of the fashion battle was decided by conducting an SNS poll for 5 minutes, with the fashionistas' faces blocked out to ensure equal judging. 

Ultimately, SNS users voted for Zico as the more fashionable star against Kyuhyun! Next up, team Song Min Ho's Lee Seung Hoon faced off against team P.O's Lee Soo Geun, with Lee Soo Geun sporting a traditional hanbok! According to SNS users, Lee Soo Geun's hanbok was slightly more fashionable than Lee Seung Hoon's daily look, bringing a second victory for team P.O. 

With two wins for team P.O. and only two competitors remaining for both teams, which team claimed the final victory for 'Mapo Fashionista's fashionable friends showdown? Watch this week's full episodes, below!

  1. Zico
  2. P.O.
  3. Code Kunst
  4. Lee Soo Geun
  5. Kyuhyun
  6. Kang Seung Yoon
  7. Lee Seung Hoon
  8. Song Min Ho (Mino)
quark123951,242 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The fact that they called Kyuhyun and Soogeun hoping they'd both have plans but they both showed up anyway and Soogeun showed up looking like that and still won. Mino should have known he was on his way to a loss when he asked Kyuhyun about his clothes and all he could come up with was "its from some kind of collection."😆

Nova_REMIX1,357 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

That’s a very confusing title when Song Min Ho is a part of WINNER. LOL but I get what they meant since Seung Hoon and Seung Yoon were there as well I believe.

