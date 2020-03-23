LABOUM's Solbin cast as Kim Yoo Jung's sister in new SBS drama 'Convenience Store Morning Star'

LABOUM's Solbin has been cast in SBS's upcoming Fri-Sat romantic comedy series, 'Convenience Store Morning Star'!

Solbin will be playing the role of Jung Eun Byul in the upcoming series, the younger sister of the female lead Jung Saet Byul (played by Kim Yoo Jung). Jung Eun Byul is a pretty, but rather rebellious high school student, ready to cause her older sister some trouble.

Meanwhile, 'Convenience Store Morning Star' is a romantic comedy about a convenience store part-time worker and her handsome manager. The series is slated to premiere this June.

