ITZY have revealed their music video teaser for "Wannabe".



In the MV teaser, the ITZY members hit the streets and get ready to have a fun night out. "Wannabe" is the title track of the group's upcoming mini album 'IT'Z ME', which is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.



Watch ITZY's "Wannabe" MV teaser above!