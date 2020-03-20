WayV reveal photo teaser video for 'Take Over the Moon' sequel

WayV have revealed a photo teaser video for their 'Take Over the Moon' sequel album.



On March 20, the NCT subunit revealed the photo video for their second mini album sequel below, which gives fans an idea about WayV's concept. 'Take Over the Moon' is WayV's second EP album released in October of 2019, and it looks like they're returning with something new after their previous title track "Moonwalk".



Take a look at WayV's teaser below, and let us know what you think.