Soloist Lee Woo unveils MV teaser for 'You' featuring actors Lee Yi Kyung and Kong Da Im

On March 7, Soloist Lee Woo released MV teaser for his upcoming single "You" (literal translation). The MV teaser portrays a bittersweet relationship between a couple, portrayed by actor Lee Yi Kyung and actress Kong Da Im, accompanied by Lee Woo's soulful ballad. 

Kong Da Im also uploaded an Instagram post with a photo with Lee Yi Kyung to ask for support for this upcoming release.

"#March_10 #Lee_Woo #You

#Please_look_forward #Please_support #Please_take_a_look

#Thank_you

#Kong_Da_Im #Lee_Yi_Kyung"

