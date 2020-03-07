VICTON's Seungwoo and Subin to guest on Dingo Music's 'Van Live'

On March 8, 1theK tweeted a video, unveiling the guests to appear on the next episode of their series "Van Live". "Van Live" is a short music series that casts idols to sing while being driven around on a van, and on this week's episode, the guests are VICTON's leader Seungwoo and maknae Subin.

In the tweet, 1theK invites fans to join Seungwoo and Subin on their episode of "Van Live" that will be aired on March 9.

[랜선밴들이 초대장💌 From. 승숩] #빅톤 승우 & 수빈이와 함께 타는 밴 조수석 1일 체험하고 싶은 앨리스💙💛 3월 9일 원더케이 #밴라이프 로 초대합니다😉 @VICTON1109



Coming Soon! Mar. 9 #VICTON SEUNGWOO & SUBIN pic.twitter.com/qWGo5yfAQa — 1theK(원더케이) (@1theK) March 8, 2020

"Alices who would like to experience sitting on the passenger seat on the van with #VICTON's Seungwoo and Subin 💙💛 We are inviting you to March 9's 1theK #Van_Live 😉"

VICTON will also be making their comeback as 7 members with their 6th Mini Album "Continuous" on March 9, 6PM KST.