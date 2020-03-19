12

2

Posted by beansss

Kang Daniel gets ready for a secretive performance in '2U' MV teaser

Kang Daniel and his boys are about to put on a secretive performance, sneaking into the theater past the sleeping security guard!

In the newly released main MV teaser for his comeback title track "2U", Kang Daniel is a lovable rebel in a musical film of his very own, crashing an elegant, fancy theater with his street clothes and street moves. 

The full MV for Kang Daniel's long-awaited comeback title track "2U" will be out on March 24 at 6 PM KST, alongside the idol's 1st mini album 'Cyan'!

oriorio36
14 minutes ago

I love everything about it💙 the song, MV, everything is perfect😭💙

alexastelee
12 minutes ago

Share

