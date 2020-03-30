Lee Seung Gi strikes a dashing figure as an anchor on SBS's 'Eight O'Clock News'

Singer and actor Lee Seung Gi definitely makes a dashing visual as a news anchor.

The actor transformed for the March 30th broadcast of SBS' 'Eight O'Clock News' where he made viewers swoon with his good looks and clean-cut suit. Lee Seung Gi gave the latest update on Sports, talking about the updates on Lotte Giants' baseball player Kim Sang Ho, who made a comeback to baseball after having a brain tumor. Lee Seung Gi cheered the player on, saying "Fighting! This has been Lee Seung Gi announcer."



Lee Seung Gi's unexpected appearance on the news as an anchor has created a buzz among fans. What do you think of Lee Seung Gi as an anchor?