Shin Hye Sun in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Queen Cheorin'

Shin Hye Sun is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Queen Cheorin'.



On March 17, reports revealed Shin Hye Sun is in talks to star as the female lead for the tvN drama 'Queen Cheorin'. Her agency YNK Entertainment also confirmed, "Shin Hye Sun has received an offer to star as the female lead Kim So Yong for the drama 'Queen Cheorin', and she's reviewing the offer in a good light."



'Queen Cheorin' is described as a comedy, historical drama set in the Joseon Dynasty. The story will follow Bong Hwan, a modern man who gets trapped in the body of a queen from history. It's written by Park Gye Ok, the screenwriter behind hit series like "Doctor Prisoner' and 'Inspiring Generation', and it will be directed by Yoon Sung Shik of 'Hwarang' and 'Tower of Babel'.



The drama is set to air in November. Does it sound like something you'd want to watch?