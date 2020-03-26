15

13

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

MY.st grab light in 'Don't Know' debut MV

AKP STAFF

MY.st have dropped their debut music video for "Don't Know"!

In the MV, members Lee Woo JinLee Min HoKim Jun TaeJung Won Cheol, and Kim Keon Woo take on a dark concept in black, but by the end, they grab onto light. "Don't Know" is the title song of MY.st's debut mini album 'The Glow: Eden'.

Watch MY.st's "Don't Know" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. misc.
  2. MYST
  3. DON'T KNOW
