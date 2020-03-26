MY.st grab light in 'Don't Know' debut MV

MY.st have dropped their debut music video for "Don't Know"!



In the MV, members Lee Woo Jin, Lee Min Ho, Kim Jun Tae, Jung Won Cheol, and Kim Keon Woo take on a dark concept in black, but by the end, they grab onto light. "Don't Know" is the title song of MY.st's debut mini album 'The Glow: Eden'.



Watch MY.st's "Don't Know" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



